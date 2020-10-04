HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) — Officials are working to resolve an IT hardware issuing affecting access to online service, including voter registration, across multiple state agencies. Officials say the issue began around 5:30 p.m. Saturday impacting Departments of State, Revenue, Human Services and Liquor Control Board.
Technicians identified the cause as an equipment failure at a data center managed for the commonwealth by Unisys and immediately began working to fix the issue.
“We are working around the clock with our vendors to bring services back online as quickly as possible and will continue to do so until operations are fully restored,” said Secretary of Administration Michael Newsome. “In the meantime, the affected agencies are working to activate their continuity plans and provide additional information to customers of the impacted services.”
There is no indication of any malicious physical or cyber activity or that any loss of data has occurred at this time.
