BEDMINSTER, N.J. (CBS/AP) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy is urging anyone who attended President Donald Trump’s event in Bedminster on Thursday to take precautions after Trump and the first lady tested positive for the coronavirus. Murphy says those who attended the event should self-quarantine and get tested for COVID-19.

The president announced that he and Melania Trump both tested positive for the coronavirus early Friday morning.

“Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!,” Trump tweeted.

Trump was in Bedminster, New Jersey for an event on Thursday. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy says contact tracing is already underway and who attended the event should get tested, CBS New York reports.

“We urge everyone who attended yesterday’s event in Bedminster to take full precautions, including self-quarantine and getting tested for COVID-19,” Murphy tweeted.

Trump has also been campaigning in Pennsylvania, the battleground state, and was in the Commonwealth’s capital last Saturday.

A mostly unmasked crowd joined Trump for a rally at Harrisburg International Airport.

Prior to the event, Gov. Tom Wolf accused the president of blatantly disregarding social distancing and mask requirements during his frequent campaign rallies in the battleground state, calling it dangerous and disappointing.

There were 2,000 chairs placed at the Harrisburg International Airport hangar and it appeared as though thousands more were there to support the president, the York Daily Record reports.

Several Pennsylvania leaders reportedly attended the rally, including Congressmen Scott Perry, Dan Meuser, Lloyd Smucker, Fred Keller, John Joyce and Mike Kelly; congressional candidate Jim Bognet; former Congressman Lou Barletta, state GOP chairman Lawrence Tabas; and Trump’s Pennsylvania campaign chair Bernie Comfort.

It’s unclear if they will be tested for the coronavirus at this time.

Last Friday, a Trump campaign spokesperson said that everyone attending the event would get a temperature check before admission, be provided a mask they are encouraged to wear and have access to hand sanitizer.

