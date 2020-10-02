NEW CASTLE COUNTY, Del. (CBS) — Gunfire in a New Castle County restaurant’s parking lot leaves at least one person dead. Delaware State Police responded to a shooting on the 4000 block of North Dupont Hwy, at the Casablanca Restaurant parking lot, just after 1 a.m. Friday.

At least one person was killed in the shooting and their body is still on the scene.

Investigators process evidence at this shooting scene in the parking lot of Casablanca Restaurant on North DuPont Highway in New Castle, Delaware. At least one person is dead. Updates on @CBSPhilly throughout the morning. pic.twitter.com/ZN1Vepjg4j — Jan Carabeo (@JanCarabeoCBS3) October 2, 2020

The area is tapped off and yellow evidence markers are still on the ground where the shooting happened as part of the ongoing investigation.

It’s unclear what led to the shooting and how many people were injured at this time, but again at least one person is dead.

As a result of the shooting, one northbound lane of North DuPont Highway is currently closed between Memorial Drive and I-495.

There is still a lot of police activity so drivers should be careful driving through the area.

On the scene police are searching for evidence, they were seen looking all over the parking lot and taking pictures of a car in the area which is still tapped off.

