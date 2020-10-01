PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The winless Philadelphia Eagles head to San Francisco this weekend for a Sunday Night Football matchup with the 49ers in primetime. The game will feature two of the best tight ends in the business with the Eagles’ Zach Ertz and George Kittle returning to action for the 49ers.

The Eagles’ issues this season have been many, but before the season even began, Ertz was dealing with off-the-field issues of his own. Prior to Week 1, a report surfaced that Ertz and general manager Howie Roseman got into a shouting match over the tight end’s contract.

While Ertz wouldn’t discuss that specific incident, he did admit a conversation took place.

“Keep those details personal, won’t get into the exact words,” Ertz said. “We’re all on the same page. We’re half a game out of first place. Everything will take care of itself when the timing is right.”

Aside from that hiccup, it has been a less than stellar start for the Birds’ offense.

The struggles of Carson Wentz have been well documented, but Ertz says his quarterback is staying strong.

“Carson holds himself to an extremely high standard. He’s hardest on himself,” Ertz said. “He reflects and sees how he can be better. You can’t be a roller coaster as a leader. He has to set the tone and he does that.”

On Sunday, a lot will fall on the Wentz-Ertz connection as the Eagles could be down to just three healthy receivers. DeSean Jackson and JJ Arcega-Whiteside did not take part in practice again on Thursday.

Rookie wideout Jalen Reagor was placed on injured reserve Wednesday with a torn ligament in his thumb.

Ertz’s fellow tight end Dallas Goedert will be missing as well.

The struggle could be real yet again for this Eagles offense out in San Francisco.