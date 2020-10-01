PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There is a new challenge going viral and it’s all for a great cause close to the hearts of Philadelphia Phillies fans. The “Handstand Up To Brain Cancer” challenge benefits the Darren Daulton Foundation and several members of the Phillies are already giving it a shot.

The all-Star catcher, known as “Dutch” in Philadelphia, died of brain cancer in 2017 at the age of 55.

The foundation is challenging people to post a video or photograph doing a handstand on their social media platforms.

The challenge was launched with the help of Phillies catcher and foundation ambassador Andrew Knapp.

Knapp nominated Phillies manager Joe Girardi and actor Miles Teller to partake in the challenge. Teller is a Downingtown native and self-proclaimed Phillies fan.

Girardi posted a video of his handstand earlier this week.

Other former Phillies players who have completed the challenge are Mickey Morandini and Tommy Greene, who both serve as ambassadors to the Darren Daulton Foundation.

Anyone interested in joining the Handstand Up To Brain Cancer challenge can put the caption “I Handstand Up to Brain Cancer for the Darren Daulton Foundation” on their social media post and nominate three people to join.

Daulton’s wife Amanda joined Eyewitness News Thursday morning live from her home in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Click here to make a donation to the Darren Daulton Foundation.

