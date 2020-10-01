PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Looking for a movie this weekend? There’s a lot of buzz surrounding the film “A Call To Spy.”
The World War II-era drama shines a light on three pioneering women. Sarah Megan Thomas wrote, produced and co-stars in the project and guess what? She’s a Philly girl.
“I grew up in Haverford, I was born on Lombard Street, huge, huge Eagles fan. Went to Shipley in Gladwyne. My husband is a Dallas Cowboys fan, which is a real problem in this household,” Thomas said.
When Thomas isn’t on the move making Eagles’ gameday plans, she’s making movies.
At the beginning of World War II, Winston Churchill was desperate. He ordered his new spy agency to recruit and train women.
“It’s basically the hidden figures of the spy world. ‘A Call To Spy’ revolves around three female spies from different nationalities, from different religions, who united to resist a common evil,” Thomas said.
Watch the video for Ukee Washington's full interview with Thomas.
