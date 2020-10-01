PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Beyond the pandemic, officials in Camden County are warning of another potential crisis. A “tsunami” of families are under threat of being kicked out of their homes due to unpaid rent.

And as the end of state moratorium on evictions looms in Camden County, there’s help for those most in need, but they need to apply, starting right now.

It’s called Camden County Cares Rental Assistance Program. It will pay up to six months of back rent starting April 2020, for a maximum of $4,000.

Although tenants are the ones applying, payments will be made directly to their landlords.

Because of COVID-19, some people lost their jobs, are unemployed or underemployed.

Low to moderate income workers will benefit.

If you’re already getting state assistance or Section 8, or earn more than 50% of the average area median income, you do not qualify.

Nursing student and single mother of four, Vanessa Velez of Camden, is currently unemployed and says she was scammed for a large sum in the beginning of the pandemic and while her landlord has been very understanding since the beginning of the pandemic, she’s now months behind on her rent.

Single mother of 4 Vanessa Velez is taking advantage of the Camden County Rental Assistance Grant. The $4M program will pay up to 6 months of back rent. There’s still time to apply !! pic.twitter.com/ypPnNOLlOr — Alecia Reid (@alecia__reid) October 1, 2020

She was the first on line Thursday.

“I filed for unemployment May 29 and I’m still pending,” Velez said. “So I have been living off my child support, trying to figure out whether or not I’m going to pay my rent or feed my children.”

Landlords won’t have to lose their business and tenants won’t have to lose their residence.

“We’ve had landlords, property owners who’ve had to think about putting their house on the market because they are dependent on the rent that hasn’t been paid,” Pat Ciervo, of Main Street Realty, said. “With this initiative, I think it will be a win-win for the landlord and tenant.”

Keep in mind that $4 million will more than likely go really fast.

Applications will be awarded on a first come, first served basis until the funds run out.

Click here for more information.