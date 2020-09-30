CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are searching for the individual wanted in a commercial robbery at a CVS Pharmacy in Center City. The incident happened at the CVS Pharmacy on the 1200 block of Walnut Street just after 8:30 p.m. on Sept. 21.

Police say the suspect took merchandise while inside the CBS and was leaving without paying when he was confronted by the store manager.

Credit: Philadelphia police

The suspect reportedly punched the manager in the face and a fight ensued. The suspect fled the location prior to police arrival.

He is described as a Black man about 30 years old, 6’0″, thin build, wearing a gray hat with “Philadelphia” written on the front, a jean jacket, black hooded sweatshirt and black sweat pants.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact police.

