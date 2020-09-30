PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are searching for the individual wanted in a commercial robbery at a CVS Pharmacy in Center City. The incident happened at the CVS Pharmacy on the 1200 block of Walnut Street just after 8:30 p.m. on Sept. 21.
Police say the suspect took merchandise while inside the CBS and was leaving without paying when he was confronted by the store manager.
The suspect reportedly punched the manager in the face and a fight ensued. The suspect fled the location prior to police arrival.
He is described as a Black man about 30 years old, 6’0″, thin build, wearing a gray hat with “Philadelphia” written on the front, a jean jacket, black hooded sweatshirt and black sweat pants.
Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact police.
