NORTH WILDWOOD, N.J. (CBS) — Tragedy has struck at the Jersey Shore. A Berks County mother drowned trying to rescue her three children from the rough waters.

It happened Tuesday afternoon at the 18th Street beach in North Wildwood. The family was there on vacation.

North Wildwood Fire Chief Dom McClain says 911 operators dispatched first responders for a water rescue around 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Cellphone video shows the large emergency response, behind a backdrop of cloudy skies and dangerous, choppy surf.

“Five cop cars, two rescue cars and a whole bunch of people running toward the beach,” witness Jonathan Selepak said.

Witnesses Jonathan and Stacey Selepak shot the video as first responders tried saving the life of a 49-year-old mother of five.

“I just saw them all converge into one area,” Jonathan Selepak said.

The fire chief says the mom entered the rough water to help her 8 and 10-year-old sons, who had been pulled out too far. Her 19-year-old daughter also entered the ocean to help.