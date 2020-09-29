Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are investigating a home invasion in the city’s Oxford Circle neighborhood. It happened around 10:30 a.m. Monday on the 6400 block of Eastwood Street.
Police say three men forced their way into a house and assaulted a 24-year-old woman. She is in stable condition.
Her brother was also threatened.
Police say the men got away with $2,000 in cash, a wallet and a 2004 white Ford Explorer. The SUV has tinted windows and temporary tags.
No arrests have been made.
