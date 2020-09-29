CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Brad Fox, Local, Plymouth Township News

PLYMOUTH TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — Two women are wanted for vandalizing a memorial to a fallen Montgomery County police officer. Surveillance video shows one of the women pulling a flag from the memorial to Brad Fox on the Schuylkill River Trail in Plymouth Township.

She then tossed the flag in the weeds while the other woman acted as a lookout.

Credit: Plymouth Township Police Department

Fox was shot and killed at that site during a confrontation with a suspect in 2012.

If you recognize either one of the women, call Plymouth Township police.

Comments