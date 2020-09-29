Comments
WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — Police in New Castle County hope stopping crime is as simple as installing lights. Officers and volunteers installed LED lights outside homes in the community of Edgemoor Gardens, in Wilmington.
They partnered with the Lights on Delaware program, as well as The HELP Initiative.
The program installs LED lighting in places like front porches and back doors.
They also installed solar power motion sensors.
One official said a similar program in Milford showed a 10% overall reduction in crime.
You must log in to post a comment.