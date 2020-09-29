Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf says he is concerned about COVID-19’s long-term health consequences. He urged lawmakers in Washington to protect the Affordable Care Act.
Wolf says people with the virus will need coverage.
“They’re going to be needing health care for the rest of their lives. What happens if they depend on affordable health care, affordable insurance, and that’s denied to them?” Wolf said.
The Supreme Court will hear a challenge to the Affordable Care Act after Election Day.
