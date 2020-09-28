Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A missing 1-month-old baby boy has been found safe, Philadelphia police confirmed early Monday morning. James Brown had been last seen Thursday on the 5500 block of Spruce Street.
Police say James is about 10 pounds with a light brown complexion, black eyes and black hair.
According to the police, James was last seen by his father James Garrett. Authorities say Garrett was not cooperating about James’s whereabouts.
No further information has been released.
