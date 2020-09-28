PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Good news for the Eagles — they didn’t lose to the Bengals, but they didn’t win either. They played to a 23-23 tie.

Upon further review, head coach Doug Pederson would like a redo. He decided to punt the ball away with 19 seconds left in overtime and settled for a tie.

The Birds’ coach told the media Monday that in retrospect, he would have gone for it on 4th and 12.

Meanwhile, Carson Wentz continues to struggle. He has now thrown two interceptions in each of his three starts this season. He leads the NFL in turnovers with seven.

However, don’t expect Wentz to be benched.

“No, no you don’t go there. That’s a knee-jerk reaction. That’s a reaction to things that are sometimes the aura that’s out there. That’s not what we believe internally and we’re gonna continue to get better. Carson’s our quarterback, we’re gonna get it fixed, he’s gonna get it fixed,” Pederson said Monday.

This week, Pederson and the Eagles visit the 2-1 49ers for Sunday Night Football. They open as six-point underdogs.