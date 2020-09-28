Comments
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) — Police in Atlantic City say a 30-year-old man is dead after falling from the second floor from the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino. According to police, officers responded to the scene around 4:10 a.m. Monday.
Following an investigation, officials say the 30-year-old was attempting to climb over a divider on the second floor when he fell and landed on the lobby floor.
Medical personnel provided treatment but pronounced the man dead at the scene.
Anyone with additional information about this incident is urged to contact the Atlantic City Police at 609-347-5766.
