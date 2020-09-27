Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are investigating after two bikers were attacked Saturday morning in Wissahickon Park. Friends of the Wissahickon sent out a warning to park users, saying the attack happened along the paved bike path between Historic Rittenhouse Town and the parking lot at Forbidden and Lincoln Drives.
They say a man carrying bags jumped down from the rocks above the path and assaulted one of the bikers with a baseball bat.
Park rangers have joined police in the investigation.
You must log in to post a comment.