PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting in the city’s Frankford neighborhood. This shooting happened around 10:05 p.m. Friday night on the 1300 block of Sanger Street.
According to police, two 17-year-old girls, an 18-year-old man, and a 19-year-old man were all injured in the shooting. All four victims were rushed to the hospital where they are all listed in stable condition
Investigators are working to determine what sparked the gunfire.
At last check, no arrests have been made.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
