BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — A car crashes into a home in Levittown, Bucks County. The crash happened around 3 a.m. Saturday on the 6000 block of Bristol Emilie Road.
There’s no word if anyone was inside of the home at the time of the crash.
The condition of the driver is also unknown at this time.
But the car left a gaping hole in the house and a lot of damage to the surrounding area.
The car landed near a neighbor’s property as well.
Right now, police are trying to figure out what caused the crash.
