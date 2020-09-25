Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — They’re more often heard than seen but some big-time Phillies fans are getting a very big honor. Oscar Alvarado and Brett MacMinn, the founders of the Phandemic Krew are being featured on a bobblehead.
The Krew has gathered outside the ballpark this season, blasting air horns and cheering the team on, even if no fans are allowed inside.
The bobbleheads cost $60 and will be available for presale starting Friday.
Proceeds go to Phillies charities.
