By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Phandemic Krew, Philadelphia Phillies, Talkers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — They’re more often heard than seen but some big-time Phillies fans are getting a very big honor. Oscar Alvarado and Brett MacMinn, the founders of the Phandemic Krew are being featured on a bobblehead.

(credit: CBS3)

The Krew has gathered outside the ballpark this season, blasting air horns and cheering the team on, even if no fans are allowed inside.

The bobbleheads cost $60 and will be available for presale starting Friday.

Proceeds go to Phillies charities.

