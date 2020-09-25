Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney is backing a proposal from Congressman Dwight Evans to add renter and homeowner assistance to any federal COVID-19 relief deal. He spoke Friday morning at a virtual press conference that included housing advocates and other elected officials.
“The rental assistance proposed will help achieve just that, and it will also have greater impacts. Rental assistance doesn’t just benefit the tenant, it also benefits landlords, many of whom are small mom and pop businesses,” Kenney said.
Congressman Evans introduced his Making Housing Matter plan last week.
The U.S. House passed two COVID relief bills in May.
They have yet to be brought up by the Senate.
