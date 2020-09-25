GLEN MILLS, Pa. (CBS) – A Garnet Valley High School teacher was arrested for allegedly having “inappropriate internet interactions” with a recent graduate. Authorities arrested special education teacher 38-year-old Derek Vattelana on Thursday.
He was charged with possessing instruments of crime, indecent exposure, and open lewdness.
The victim is said to be an 18-year-old female who recently graduated from Garnet Valley High School.
In a letter sent to parents Friday morning the Garnet Valley School District says the incident occurred outside of school and when the individual was no longer a student.
“The district’s Director of Safety and Security alerted the Pennsylvania State Police of the alleged incident in early July; however, we were instructed to take no action or make contact with Mr. Vattelana regarding the allegations due to the pending criminal investigation,” Superintendent Dr. Marc Bertrando wrote in the letter.
The district says Vattelana was hired in 2006.
“Since his position was responsible for approximately 18 to 25 students, we have already directly contacted those parents. Please be assured Mr. Vattelana, who was hired by the district in 2006, had passed all child abuse and criminal history clearances, and we had no prior reports of misconduct,” Bertrando said.
The school is offering counseling for any students who may need it.
Vattelana was released after posting bail. Further court proceedings are pending.
