By CBS3 Staff
Cheltenham Township news

CHELTENHAM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — Pennsylvania State Police say 7-year-old Giselle Torres has been found safe after an Amber Alert was issued for the abducted girl Friday evening. Police say she was taken by her biological father, 41-year-old Juan Pablo Torres.

Police say Torres surrendered in New York City after speaking with a hostage negotiator. Charges are pending.

Before being found, Giselle was last seen at 2:18 p.m. on Montgomery Avenue in Elkins Park. Police say Giselle was taken by Torres and two additional men who were armed and wearing body armor.

Officials say Torres is the girl’s biological father but he does not have custody.

Police say there is no threat to the public.

