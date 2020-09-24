PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man was shot in the head and killed in West Oak Lane. It happened around midnight Thursday on the 7100 block of North 19th Street.
Police describe the victim to be in his late teens or early 20s. He was wearing a Burger King uniform.
Investigators say they found eight spent shell casings at the scene.
“Near the spent shell casings we found two sneakers. The victim is not wearing any sneakers. So we believe these sneakers belonged to the victim and he may have ran out of these sneakers in an attempt to get away,” Philadelphia Police Chief Insp. Scott Small said.
Police say they also found a car abandoned near the scene that matched the suspect’s vehicle description. Police say the car was reportedly stolen recently during a home invasion and robbery in the Northeast.
It is believed three to four men were involved in this incident.
