PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police have released surveillance video of a suspect wanted for gunning down a man in broad daylight back in July. Police say the suspect was caught on camera opening fire on a man on the 500 block of North 54th Street, around 11:30 a.m. July 11.
The suspect pulled up to the scene in a white Chevy Malibu, gets out, and shoots a 34-year-old man over a dozen times.
The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition but managed to survive his injuries.
The suspect is described as a Black man, 6’2″ tall and was wearing a white, long sleeve dress shirt, dark-colored pants and dark-colored shoes.
If you have any information about this crime or this suspect, please contact Southwest Detective Division: 215-686-3183/3184 DC 20-19-044898. All tips will be confidential.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
You must log in to post a comment.