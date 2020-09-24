Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man was fatally shot in broad daylight in the Frankford section of Philadelphia on Thursday morning. Philadelphia Police say the shooting happened on the 5300 block of Akron Street, shortly before noon.
Police say a 37-year-old man was shot in his chest. He was transported to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital and pronounced dead around 1 p.m.
No arrests have been made and no weapon has been recovered.
Police are continuing to investigate the deadly shooting.
There is no motive for the shooting.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
