By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Sixers’ big man Joel Embiid is a dad. Embiid posted these pictures on his Twitter and Instagram accounts on Thursday night, one with him and his pregnant girlfriend Anne de Paula and then a photo of Embiid and his new baby.

Welcome to the world, Arthur Elijah De Paula Embiid, or as we can call him, “The Process 2.0”

According to Embiid’s post, he’d like 11 more children so he can have his own soccer team but says he’s currently losing that argument with mom.

Congratulations to Joel and Anne!

