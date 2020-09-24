PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Sixers’ big man Joel Embiid is a dad. Embiid posted these pictures on his Twitter and Instagram accounts on Thursday night, one with him and his pregnant girlfriend Anne de Paula and then a photo of Embiid and his new baby.
Arthur Elijah De Paula Embiid 👶
We are so blessed and fortunate to welcome our little boy in this family. First of 11 or more? Trying to convince her but I’m not winning so far. I’m just trying to build a soccer team but for real I’m so excited for the future #GodIsGreat pic.twitter.com/eZaUnx90oo
— Joel “Troel” Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) September 25, 2020
Welcome to the world, Arthur Elijah De Paula Embiid, or as we can call him, “The Process 2.0”
According to Embiid’s post, he’d like 11 more children so he can have his own soccer team but says he’s currently losing that argument with mom.
Congratulations to Joel and Anne!
You must log in to post a comment.