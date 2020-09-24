Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Gritty turned 2 years old on Thursday, and the giant furry ball of weird had one wish from Philadelphia Flyers fans: a good old fashion roasting. Flyers fans, and even a current Flyer, chimed in with roasting Gritty on Thursday for his birthday.
HBD to me. https://t.co/gIPzDJodp5
— Gritty (@GrittyNHL) September 24, 2020
“This year, instead of presents and praise, I have but one small request. Roast me,” Gritty wrote in his request. “I’m honoring myself the only way 2020 would want me to and requesting I get roasted like the 20 pound turkey at your Aunt Carol’s Thanksgiving buffet.”
ROAST ME pic.twitter.com/TwWyqcxIHh
— Gritty (@GrittyNHL) September 24, 2020
Here’s to another fun year of Gritty shenanigans.
You must log in to post a comment.