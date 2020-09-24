HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf said he will veto a bill lifting some pandemic restrictions on bars and restaurants. The bill would end a requirement that customers buy food when they purchase alcohol.
The bill would also permit taverns and restaurants to increase their operating capacity beyond 50%, provided they meet state and federal social distancing standards, or put up approved barriers.
Wolf said he understands the frustration but the bill would make Pennsylvanians less safe.
“If the members of the General Assembly want to live up to the duty of care entrusted to them by the people of Pennsylvania, then they need to stop trying to get rid of public health measures that are keeping Pennsylvanians safe,” Wolf said.
The governor said the possibility of a virus resurgence is real.
