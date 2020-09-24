CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Talkers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A tubby tabby is looking for a forever home. Check out Lasagna.

Credit: ACCT Philly

ACCT Philly has been caring for her at their shelter since Sunday. Staffers have named the 29-pound cat Lasagna.

They hope whoever adopts the female feline can help her lose weight and get back down to a healthy size.

Comments