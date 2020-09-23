Comments
RADNOR TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) – The Radnor Township School Board has approved a plan for students to return to class as early as next week. The hybrid learning plan begins next Tuesday for students in Kindergarten through second grade, as well as sixth, ninth, and 12th graders.
Students in third grade through fifth grade will return to in-person learning on Thursday, Oct. 1.
More to come… pic.twitter.com/EDaIVJb0ws
— RadnorSchoolDistrict (@RadnorTSD) September 23, 2020
All other grades taking part in the hybrid model will return to school by Friday, Oct. 2.
