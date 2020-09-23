Off-Duty Pennsylvania Volunteer Firefighter Saves 12-Year-Old Girl From House Fire

Comments
LITTLESTOWN, Pa. (CBS) – A Pennsylvania volunteer firefighter is being called a hero after authorities say he saved a 12-year-old girl. Elijah Hale says on Monday night, he spotted a house fire near Littlestown in Adams County.
He did not have any firefighting gear with him. Instead, he found a ladder on the property and put it up to the second floor, where the girl managed to break a storm window to get out.
He said as soon as he got her out, EMS arrived and he left.
It wasn’t until hours later that he was called back to the scene and recognized for his heroic efforts.
