PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a 16-year-old boy was killed in a shooting in Philadelphia’s Port Richmond neighborhood Monday night. It happened on the 3100 block of Mercer Street around 8 p.m.
Police say the boy was shot once in the chest. He was transported to Temple University Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
In Frankford, a 30-year-old man was shot once in the chest on the 5000 block of North Penn Street. The man was transported to Temple University Hospital and was later pronounced dead.
Both shootings occurred around 8 p.m. No arrests have been made in either case.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
