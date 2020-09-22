PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney is self-quarantining after coming into contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19. The mayor said during Tuesday’s coronavirus press conference that he has tested negative but is still taking precautions.
“I was exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19. As a result, I was tested yesterday and the results came back negative,” Kenney said. “Still, because of that contact, I need to continue to self-quarantine and will be tested again next week.”
Kenney wanted residents to know he’s self-quarantining to remind them that the risks are “still very much with us.”
“So, if you find yourself in a similar situation exposed to someone who tests positive, do the right thing and self-quarantine and get yourself tested because this pandemic, unfortunately, is far from over,” the mayor said.
More than 35,000 Philadelphians have contracted the virus and 1,787 residents succumbed to COVID-19.
You must log in to post a comment.