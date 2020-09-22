Comments
DOVER, Del. (CBS) — Gov. John Carney says Delaware will soon have a system to track cases of the coronavirus in schools. According to the head of the Division of Health, it’s important for the state to be as transparent as possible.
“As you know, the governor is requiring the schools to report when there are positive cases or an individual who may have been contagious in their facilities,” Dr. Karyl Rattay said.
Delaware officials also say they have not yet seen any cases where spread has happened within a school facility. But they are also keeping a close eye on it.
