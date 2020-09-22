PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) – Pennsylvania’s new coronavirus exposure-notification app is now available on app stores. The release of the app Tuesday is part of Pennsylvania’s effort to more quickly break chains of transmission by using the new technology to notify people who may have been exposed.

The COVID Alert PA app uses Bluetooth wireless technology to detect when someone who downloaded the app and has spent time near another app user who later tests positive for the virus.

The app then lets the person know that they have been exposed to COVID-19 without compromising their identity or location.

The state has a $1.9 million contract, using federal grant dollars, to deploy and maintain the app with software developer NearForm Ltd, an Ireland-based company whose app there has been downloaded by more than one-fourth of that country’s residents.

The app is interoperable with the state of Delaware’s app, which released last week, and it will be interoperable with those of other states when they launch on the NearForm platform, state officials say.

In addition to exposure notification, the Pennsylvania app has a data feature that allows the user to see up-to-date information on case numbers, hospitalizations and deaths by county, as well a feature that helps the user to monitor their symptoms even if they have not tested positive.

Use will be limited to people 18 and over.

More details are expected to be released at 2:30 p.m. during a press conference.

