PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death Friday is leading to a political fight over how soon she should be replaced on the Supreme Court. Democratic Sen. Chris Coons of Delaware says the Republican-controlled Senate should hold off on nominating the next Supreme Court justice.

“Justice Ginsburg knew her legacy was at stake,” Coons said.

Coons exclusively told Eyewitness News that filling Ginsburg’s seat on the Supreme Court before the election would “dishonor” her.

“Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s last wish, conveyed to her granddaughter on Rosh Hashanah as she laid dying, was voters to choose the next president and the next president choose her successor,” Coons said.

New Jersey Democratic Sen. Cory Booker pointed out on CBS’ “Face the Nation” Sunday that selecting the next justice would contradict the precedent set by Republicans four years ago.

“For them to so severely violate their own words, I think does a tremendous amount of damage to the institution of the Senate as well as to the legitimacy of the court,” Booker said.

The co-dean of Rutgers Law School agrees.

“I think it’s widely hypocritical that we demand to fill the seat,” said . “Here we are in basically at the end of September and the election is right around the corner.”

Pennsylvania Republican Sen. Pat Toomey wasn’t available for an on-camera interview Monday. He also didn’t respond when Eyewitness News asked when he wants to see the next justice nominated, but some Republicans believe the Supreme Court seat needs to be filled immediately.

Meantime, some outside of Washington see it differently, including the director of the Philadelphia-based Shalom Center.

“What I want to wait to see happen is to wait until there is a new president taking office. If it is Mr. Trump and he won the election legitimately, then he gets to make the nomination.”

President Donald Trump has said he wants to get the process “over with.” He expects to announce his nomination for the seat by the end of the week.