PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are searching for a suspect wanted in an attack at a Boost Mobile store on South Broad Street. The suspect reportedly entered the store and demanded an item for free on Wednesday, Sept. 15.
When an employee refused the suspect attacked the employee and took the employee’s cell phone.
The suspect fled into the subway.
The victim followed and the suspect attacked that employee a second time.
If you have any information contact the Philadelphia Police Department at 215-686-TIPS.
