PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The search is in for a suspect who opened fire on another man on North 4th Street in Philadelphia on Wednesday, Sept. 16, just before 10 p.m. The victim was shot multiple times and treated at the hospital.
The suspect is being described as a Black male with a stocky build, wearing a gray sweatshirt and dark-colored Adidas pants with white stripes on both legs.
Police say the suspect, who arrived at the scene in a white sedan, ended up fleeing on a dirt bike after the shooting.
