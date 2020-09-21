Comments
MARGATE, N.J. (CBS) — A rare opportunity postponed by the coronavirus pandemic will finally happen Tuesday night. That’s when Lucy The Elephant will open up for the first of three overnight Airbnb stays.
The stays at the landmark in Margate were originally supposed to happen in March, right as the pandemic began to explode.
This will be the first time in more than a century that someone will spend the night in Lucy.
You can check out the Victorian-era furnishings inside Lucy when it reopens next Monday.
