PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An investigation is underway after a fire inside of a Philadelphia police car in Southwest Philadelphia early Sunday morning. The incident happened on the 2100 block of Simpson Street around 3:30 a.m.
Police say the car was parked near the 12th Police District at the time of the fire. There is heavy damage to the rear of the police cruiser.
Officials have labeled the incident suspicious.
No injuries were reported.
The Fire Marshal was called to the scene to investigate.
