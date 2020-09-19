WHITEHALL, Pa. (CBS) — Authorities are investigating after shots were fired inside the Lehigh Valley Mall on Saturday afternoon. Dramatic video shows responding officers moving about the facilities just before 5 p.m. Dozens rushed for cover, hiding inside stores and shops.

Whitehall Township Police Chief Michael Marks says no one was injured in the incident.

UPDATE: @Whitehall_PD Chief Michael Marks says there were NO INJURIES after someone fired shots inside @LVMall. Mall is now empty & no one is in custody. Police are looking @ surveillance video & are asking anyone who took cell phone video to call them @ (610) 437-3042 @CBSPhilly — Trang Do (@TrangDoCBS3) September 20, 2020

The mall was evacuated and remains closed off to anyone but law enforcement.

Shoppers reported hearing four gunshots near the J. C. Penney and Modell’s Sporting Goods around 4:50 p.m on Saturday. Many took to their social media accounts, describing their harrowing experiences.

MALL ACTIVE SHOOTER: This is video from our photographer @ the Lehigh Valley Mall, where @Whitehall_PD, @PAStatePolice & @AllentownPolice are responding to reports of an active shooter. Shoppers reported hearing 4 gunshots near the JC Penney & Modell’s just before 5pm. @CBSPhilly https://t.co/UzLc6rV7Rv — Trang Do (@TrangDoCBS3) September 19, 2020

One video shows police officers with long guns running through the mall trying to locate the shooter.

People on the scene told Eyewitness News that the situation appears to have calmed down.

Workers inside the mall say they’re OK. One person told Eyewitness News they received a SWAT escort out of the mall.

Scene from earlier at Lehigh Valley Mall following active shooter incident. @TrangDoCBS3 will have the very latest at 11 @CBSPhilly https://t.co/CttHIHpKSQ — Joe Holden (@JoeHoldenCBS3) September 19, 2020

At this point, Whitehall Township police are the lead, but they are also being assisted by Pennslyvania State Police and the Allentown Police Department.

No arrests have been made as the investigation is ongoing.

CBS3’s Trang Do contributed to this report.

