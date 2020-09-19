CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
WHITEHALL, Pa. (CBS) — Authorities are investigating after shots were fired inside the Lehigh Valley Mall on Saturday afternoon. Dramatic video shows responding officers moving about the facilities just before 5 p.m. Dozens rushed for cover, hiding inside stores and shops.

Whitehall Township Police Chief Michael Marks says no one was injured in the incident.

The mall was evacuated and remains closed off to anyone but law enforcement.

Shoppers reported hearing four gunshots near the J. C. Penney and Modell’s Sporting Goods around 4:50 p.m on Saturday. Many took to their social media accounts, describing their harrowing experiences.

One video shows police officers with long guns running through the mall trying to locate the shooter.

People on the scene told Eyewitness News that the situation appears to have calmed down.

Workers inside the mall say they’re OK. One person told Eyewitness News they received a SWAT escort out of the mall.

At this point, Whitehall Township police are the lead, but they are also being assisted by Pennslyvania State Police and the Allentown Police Department.

No arrests have been made as the investigation is ongoing.

 

