PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 36-year-old man was shot and killed in a triple shooting in Philadelphia’s Nicetown neighborhood, police said Thursday night. It happened around 8:15 p.m. on the 1600 block of West Bristol Street.
Police identified the victim as Eric Weary. He was shot multiple times in the back and rushed to the hospital where he died.
“Based on ballistic evidence that we found, so far, we know four shots were fired from a large-caliber semiautomatic gun,” Philadelphia Police Chief Insp. Scott Small said. “We found four spent shell casings on the highway, right near where we found the one victim who was on the sidewalk.”
Another 36-year-old man was rushed to the hospital and placed in critical condition after being shot once in the chest and once in the back, authorities said.
A third 36-year-old man is in stable condition at the hospital after he was shot once in the leg, according to police.
No arrests have been made as the investigation remains ongoing.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
