PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders, Philadelphia 76ers center Kyle O’Quinn and Penn State head football coach James Franklin are among some of Pennsylvania’s most popular coaches, players and retired players urging people to vote by mail this November in a new ad.
Eagles mascot Swoop also made an appearance.
The video ends with the slogan “Democracy is a team sport.”
It was made in partnership with Pennsylvania’s Department of State.
