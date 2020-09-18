CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Fashion District Philadelphia is celebrating its one-year anniversary this weekend with a series of free, socially-distanced events. The celebration began Friday morning at the plaza at 9th and Market Streets, with open-air yoga.

Other events include outdoor concerts, live art installations, and a giveaway of celebratory cake.

