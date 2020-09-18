PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Eagles home opener is still two days away but fans are already outfitted to cheer on the Birds. And despite a tough loss to Washington last weekend, Eagles nation remains upbeat.

“Number one thing, it’s coaching,” Eagles fan Tom Cupit said. “Wentz is not performing the way he should be performing, but we can look for better days. Hopefully, we can get it back on track this weekend.”

But the talking X’s and O’s won’t happen during tailgates outside Lincoln Financial Field this weekend – or for the foreseeable future.

A ban on those tailgates was emphasized earlier this week by city officials, a decision based on restrictions on large gatherings with the goal of preventing the spread of COVID-19.

“We are working with the Eagles and some of the property owners down there that have traditionally been locales for tailgating to keep that from happening,” Mayor Jim Kenney said.

Tailgating at FDR Park is also prohibited until further notice. And Philly Parks and Rec, along with police, will be stepping up patrols on game days.

Back at the sports complex, lots will be off-limits, and surrounding streets will be closed in an effort to keep fans away.

Generally, the area of 7th to Broad Streets and Packer Avenue to I-95 will be blocked to traffic.

These specific streets mapped out below will be closed from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday and during future home games.

South 11th Street closed to traffic both ways (Pattison Avenue to Terminal Avenue)

Pattison Avenue closed to traffic both ways (South Broad Street to South 7th Street)

South 10th Street closed to traffic southbound (Packer Avenue and Hartranft Street, a.k.a. “Phillies Way”)

South Darien Street closed to traffic southbound (Packer Ave. to Pattison Avenue)

Some fans have mixed feelings about the decision.

“I feel like it should be your opinion. If you want to go out with a mask and cheer you should do it. If you want to stay home, home should be your choice as well,” Eagles fan Lauren Mitchell said.

Others, though, admit they have better plans anyway.

“I sit home and watch my 65 inch TV, I’m good to go!” Cupit said.

Eagles vs. Rams kickoff is at 1 p.m. Sunday.