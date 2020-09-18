Comments
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) – Two Washington Township High School students have tested positive for the coronavirus. In a letter sent to parents on Thursday, the Washington Township Public School District said the two individuals are athletes on the same team.
The district said they have not entered any of the school facilities and have only participated outdoors.
The high school was not impacted and will be open Monday for hybrid instruction.
The new positive cases were announced just days after the Washington Township School District announced three staff members had tested positive for COVID-19, including one staff member at Washington Township High School.
The district says it will continue to monitor the status of this situation.
You must log in to post a comment.