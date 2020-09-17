PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg received the 2020 Liberty Medal from the National Constitution Center on Thursday night. Instead of an in-person ceremony, the center invited the justice’s favorite opera singers and friends to offer tribute in words and music.
Ginsburg was awarded the medal for her efforts to advance liberty and equality for all. Ginsburg took her seat on the bench in 1993.
This all falls on Constitution Day, America’s founding fathers signed the constitution on Sept. 17, 1787.
The National Constitution Center marked the day with a flag-raising ceremony on Independence Mall.
The museum offered free admission during its limited hours.
It also offered free programs online, including a virtual town hall with Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch.
