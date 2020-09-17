Pedestrian Struck, Killed In Hit-And-Run On Route 1 In Bucks County

FALLS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) – A pedestrian was struck and killed in a hit-and-run in Bucks County early Thursday morning. It happened along the northbound lanes of Route 1, near Exit 13, in Fairless Hills, just after 1 a.m.
Falls Township police say a car hit a 34-year-old pedestrian then left the scene.
Investigators say they found the car that hit him further down the highway, but are still looking for the driver. The striking car is a black 2006 BMW sedan with NJ registration R54 EVK.
It is believed that the driver was picked up by another vehicle.
The victim is from out-of-state and efforts are currently underway to locate and notify his family.
If you have any information on this hit-and-run, contact Detective Dennis Oconnell at (215) 949- 9100 X416 or email d.oconnell@fallstwp.com.
