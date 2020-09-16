Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — From concert venue to polling place. The Fillmore Philadelphia in Fishtown will transform into a polling location for November’s general election, Eyewitness News learned Wednesday.
The Fillmore said earlier Wednesday it was in the final stages of the vetting process. An official announcement is expected on Thursday.
Live Nation said it’s looking into turning several concert halls into voting locations. The Fillmore is one.
Live Nation is teaming up with LeBron James’s group More Than A Vote, which is working with sports venues to also serve as a voting location.
